This Wall Street Occupier Made One Crazy Shirtless Rant On Top Of The George Washington Statue In Union Square

We saw this guy on our trip to Union Square yesterday afternoon and he was outspoken and full of energy then.



Apparently spending the night in the park and getting rousted by police did nothing to dampen his resolve and Breitbart posted this video of him atop the statue in Union Square today. Occupiers are in the middle of a back-and-forth with law enforcement over staying in the park, and last night police shuttered Union Square Park for the first time in memory.



