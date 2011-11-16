Dramatic Pictures From The Showdown At Zuccotti Park

Daniel Goodman
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Tonight, November 15th, around 5:30pm the police reopened Zuccotti Park to the Occupy Wall Street protestors, with some restrictions in place. After the protestors were evicted from Zuccotti Park last night they have been marching throughout the city as well as filing legal action against the city.While Judge Michael Stallsmen sided with the city in an appeal to an earlier decision allowing protestors to assemble in Zuccotti Park, the decision was qualified to restricting the use of tents and camping equipment. This means that protestors can enter the park without tents and camping equipment and they were eagerly waiting on site to do so.

At around 5:30pm, the police opened two entry points on the north and south sides of the park. Protestors were asked to peacefully and calmly enter the park through the two points. Police were monitoring entrants to ensure they didn’t have any large objects, tents, or camping equipment. The OWSers entered as peacefully and calmly as possible, though there was at least one arrest during the entry and two shortly before.

The mood was jubilant as protestors streamed into the park through the two police designated entry points. However, OWSers using the human mic expressed concern about the potential for arrests at the 10pm park closure time. While the park owners and the city had agreed to temporarily suspend the park’s 10pm closure earlier in the protests it is not clear if that exemption will continue tonight and the possibility for arrests remains.

Without their tents and equipment it will be difficult for the protestors to maintain their presence, though we saw the beginnings of a new library and the kitchen was attempting to regain entry. We will have to see what tomorrow brings.

After their eviction many protestors went to Juan Pablo Duarte Park (Sixth Ave and Canal). But, after a series of arrests there, they marched back to Zuccotti...down Broadway.

Police were not happy about this and got forceful in getting protestors back on the sidewalk.

This girl was pushed fairly hard.

Using their motorcycles the police formed a barrier, but this protester was able to ride her bike outside them.

When they got back to Zuccotti Park and weren't allowed in the situation got tense.

Around the park the protestors continued. This man, Captain Lewis is a retired Philadelphia Police Captain, he was on the force for 24 years. He came to New York last night before he knew the protestors were being evicted.

Reverend Billy (Billy Talen) was on hand preaching the gospel of protest.

During the wait to get back in at least two women were taken into police custody.

We don't know what they were in for, but here is one of them in the vehicle.

Around 4:30pm, groups began to gather at the corners of the park to hold mini-GAs to discuss future steps.

While police lined the park ensuring no one entered.

And then it happened, protestors were allowed back in. Through tightly monitored police corridors.

The park was back in their hands.

But this man was arrested while others entered the park.

Friends happily reunited.

Others spoke across the barrier.

While many still waited to enter.

Despite the lines, crowds quickly formed within the park.

And the protestors got back to business.

After the destruction of the earlier library it began anew.

And they weren't being quiet about it.

Some were even starting to test the new sleeping conditions.

Plenty of journalists were there with questions.

Many celebrated.

And the banners went back up.

The way things played out tonight, they might just be.

Want to see what happened before the protestors returned to Zuccotti?

