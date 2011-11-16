Dramatic Pictures From The Showdown At Zuccotti Park

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Tonight, November 15th, around 5:30pm the police reopened Zuccotti Park to the Occupy Wall Street protestors, with some restrictions in place. After the protestors were evicted from Zuccotti Park last night they have been marching throughout the city as well as filing legal action against the city.While Judge Michael Stallsmen sided with the city in an appeal to an earlier decision allowing protestors to assemble in Zuccotti Park, the decision was qualified to restricting the use of tents and camping equipment. This means that protestors can enter the park without tents and camping equipment and they were eagerly waiting on site to do so.



At around 5:30pm, the police opened two entry points on the north and south sides of the park. Protestors were asked to peacefully and calmly enter the park through the two points. Police were monitoring entrants to ensure they didn’t have any large objects, tents, or camping equipment. The OWSers entered as peacefully and calmly as possible, though there was at least one arrest during the entry and two shortly before.

The mood was jubilant as protestors streamed into the park through the two police designated entry points. However, OWSers using the human mic expressed concern about the potential for arrests at the 10pm park closure time. While the park owners and the city had agreed to temporarily suspend the park’s 10pm closure earlier in the protests it is not clear if that exemption will continue tonight and the possibility for arrests remains.

Without their tents and equipment it will be difficult for the protestors to maintain their presence, though we saw the beginnings of a new library and the kitchen was attempting to regain entry. We will have to see what tomorrow brings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.