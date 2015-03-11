Jeff Gundlach illustrates why putting all of your money in Apple is a bad idea

Jeffrey Gundlach’s brand new presentation to DoubleLine Funds’ investors was a real eye-opener, with a series charts that will have many rethinking the way the see the economy and the financial markets.

Of the many unusual charts Gundlach curated, we found this one interesting.

It’s the performance of the S&P 500 (purple line) versus the performance of holding the just the stock of the S&P 500 company with the biggest market cap (multi-coloured line).

Over the past 30 years, holding the biggest company in the S&P 500 resulted in underperforming the index by a huge margin. By that historical logic, a portfolio of S&P 500 stocks excluding the biggest company would have been a winning investment strategy.

For Gundlach, this is yet another reason not to be invested in Apple, a stock that he’s been bearish on for years (even though he made money on it by briefly trading it).

“Owning the highest cap stock is not a great idea,” Gundlach said

