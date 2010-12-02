Here's The Huge Value-Add Groupon Brings To Google That You're Not Thinking About

Google sales boss Nikesh Arora has to be happy about the Groupon deal

Google is about to buy Groupon for $6 billion.One under-examined benefit of this deal is how much it will help Google’s search and display ads businesses.



Groupon has 35 million subscribers worldwide. These folks declare their interest in specific types of goods and services with every Groupon deal they buy. That is an incredibly powerful sales resource for Google.

Imagine, for example, how much of a premium Abercrombie & Fitch would pay to make sure its brand ads get shown to the 400,000+ people who spent $25 on that Gap coupon Groupon sold earlier this year.

In search, imagine what kind of premium the owner of a local spa would pay for the click of someone who had previously purchased a Groupon for a local spa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.