Owners Of Michael Jackson's Rental Home Blame Star Map Vendor For Failure To Sell

We couldn’t find a picture of Linda Welton, so here’s another picture of an umbrella-wearing Star Map vendor.

Photo: About.com

By Adrian Glick KudlerHere’s a riddle: Ed Hardy CEO and Wife A buy a new-build house in Holmby Hills in 2004 for $18.5 million. They try to sell it in 2008 for $38 million. When that doesn’t work, they rent it to Biggest Pop Star of All Time B for $100,000 a month. B dies at the house in 2009 under somewhat shady and very well-publicised circumstances. After all the media madness dies down, couple A tries to sell again, this time for $28.995 million. They pricechop and eventually pull the house off the market in July 2011. Who do couple A blame for the sale fail?



Click here to see photos of the manison >

A) Bad Timing

B) Cruel Fate

C) The woman selling star maps down the street

Yeah, it’s C, reports TMZ. Ed Hardy CEO Hubert Guez and his wife Roxanne Guez own the Richard Landry-designed house where Michael Jackson died in 2009, and they’re now suing map-seller Linda Welton. The suits says that the star map outpost (which includes an umbrella and cooler), hordes of gawkers, and illegally-parked cars are driving down their property values and that “Potential buyers are bothered upon approach by the quite visible and annoying constant illegal stopping and/or parking of cars in front of the home on what otherwise would be a quiet residential street.” Hey, maybe Suzanne Saperstein, who’s been trying to sell her Fleur de Lys estate up the street for $125 million, should get in on this.

Click here to see photos of the manison >

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.