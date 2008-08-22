Owner of Trendy Manhattan Club Sued For Racism

Hot Manhattan nightclub 1Oak owner Scott Sartiano under fire:



Page Six: TWO cocktail waitresses are suing nightclub king Scott Sartiano, claiming he canned all the black and Asian waitresses at 1Oak so he could replace them with white girls.

In a suit in Manhattan Federal Court, Cecilia Shim and Laurence Brown claim 1Oak manager Frank McHugh said he was firing them on July 8 on order from Sartiano, who allegedly told him: “What’s the point of having girls if we can’t [bleep] them?”

But Ken Sussmane, a lawyer for the West 17th Street club, told us, “These disgruntled employees were fired for poor work performance in addition to four other Caucasian employees fired that same week.” He said the club would countersue for defamation with an affidavit from McHugh “adamantly denying these fabricated allegations.” Russell Simmons, a 1Oak regular, told Page Six, “I have been friends with Scott for a long time and have never known him to be racist in any way.”

See Also: Lindsay Lohan Sued for Stealing Fur Coat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.