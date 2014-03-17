Owner Of Indianapolis Colts Charged With DUI, Possession Of Illicit Substance





Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, the Indy Star reports.

He was arrested in Carmel, a suburb north of Indianapolis. His bond has been set at $US22,500.

Irsay has previously battled addiction to painkillers. He’s also well known for his colourful personality — unlike most owners, he’s rarely seen in a suit, and has an enormous collection of guitars, including ones owned by Jerry Garica and George Harrison. He has an active Twitter feed, and famously clashed with Broncos QB Payton Manning, leading to the latter’s departure from the team.

