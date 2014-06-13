The First Goal Of The World Cup Was A Stunning Own Goal By Brazil

The World Cup got off to a shocking start when Croatia took an early 1-0 lead over the host-nation Brazil with what seemed like a harmless crossing pass that was deflected into the net by a Brazilian defender.

Brazil is a heavy favourite in the tournament and an even bigger favourite in this opening match. This was Brazil’s first-ever own goal in a World Cup match and the absolute worst way to start the tournament.



Marcelo was absolutely stunned by what he had just done.

A replay shows that the Croatians caught a huge break when when Nikica Jelavić tried to take a one-time shot off the pass only to have the ball just clip the heal of his foot. That touch deflected the ball just enough that Marcelo was unable to react properly in time.



