Early E-Reader Buyers Are A Bunch Of Rich Smart People

Who’s buying Kindles? Smart rich people, it seems.

Foliomag.com reports that the 2.1 million American adults who own e-readers are about twice as likely as the average U.S. adult to have annual household incomes of $100,000-plus and a bachelor’s degree or higher, citing Mediamark Research & Intelligence.

They are also much more likely to access the Internet outside of their homes using wireless connections or mobile devices.

This is not surprising, and probably fits the “early gadget adopter” and “heavy book reader” sets.

In theory, these demographics could serve magazine publishers well as they move to digitize their glossies.

