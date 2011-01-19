TODAY IN GERMANY: An Owl Gets Hammered On Schnapps, Taken In By Police

Photo: Flickr via John Haslam

A woman in Germany was walking her dog when she spotted a bird sitting roadside, “oblivious to passing traffic.” Police determined that the wild owl had downed two bottles of Schnapps, with none its eyelids drooping as it neared “paralytic state,” according to Frank Otruba, spokesman for the police in the southwestern city of Pforzheim, Germany.



The owl was not injured, but was seen “staggering around,” says Otruba in Spiegel Online. And with the empty Schnapps bottles nearby, it didn’t take authorities long to put two and two together.

Luckily, the authorities brought the owl to a nearby bird expert who fed it lots of water, a technique she knew from — strangely enough — “treating alcoholized birds before.”

