A small owl made its way from upstate New York to Rockefeller Centre by stowing away in this year's towering Christmas tree

Ravensbeard Wildlife Centre The owl has been names Rockefeller.

A man decorating the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree found a small owl tucked between some branches.

The owl, a saw-whet, is believed to have made the trek to Manhattan from Oneonta, New York.

The owl is now being cared for by Ravensbeard Wildlife Centre and will likely be released soon.

A man who was decorating this year’s Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree in Manhattan made a wild discovery over the weekend when he spotted a small owl tucked away in some of its branches.

The owl, which has been identified as a northern saw-whet owl had made a three-hour trek to the city from Oneonta, New York, Ellen Kalish, who owns Ravensbeard Wildlife Centre, told Insider.

Say hello to the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! Hailing from Oneonta, NY, this Norway Spruce will arrive at Rockefeller Center this Saturday, November 14 to kick off the holiday season.⁣

⁣

How tall do you think this year’s tree is? pic.twitter.com/UMmxiY3toV — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 11, 2020

When the man attempted to remove the bird from the 75-foot Norway spruce, it wouldn’t leave on his own.

“The guy that works on Christmas tree, found the owl and called his wife and said ‘the owl’s not flying away, we need to get some help,'” Kalish told Insider shortly before taking the bird to the vet on Wednesday.

The man’s wife got in touch with Kalish, whose centre has been in business for 20 years, and she agreed to take the owl in for rehabilitation.

Kalish said that considering the journey the bird â€” which is now named Rockefeller â€” made to the city, he’s doing very well.

“We fed him and gave him fluids,” Kalish said. “He seems to be in great shape. We’ll know better when we get x-rays from the veterinarian, but right now I’m hopeful that he’ll be released shortly.”

Ravensbeard Wildlife Centre Rockefeller the owl looks healthy, but is visiting a vet for x-rays Wednesday.

Saw-whets are fairly common in North American forests, according to The Audubon Network.

Kalish said that she has one or two come to her centre every year.

Currently, the Ravensbeard centre in Saugerties, New York, has about 20 hawks and owls in residence, Kalish said.

The centre, which is funded by donations, feeds the birds frozen rodents.

“For 20 years, we’ve seen a lot of birds of prey come and go,” she said.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Centre Northern saw-whets, like the owl found in the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree, are common in North American forests.

The Rockefeller Centre tree, which the owl temporarily called home, is about 70- to 80-years-old. It was donated to the centre by Al Dick, the owner of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, and will be lit on December 2, according to the New York Post.

