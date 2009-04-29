Owen Van Natta Knows There's No Crying In Baseball

New MySpace CEO Owen Van Natta is taking more abuse from TechCrunch over his decision to leave startup Project Playlist after only 5 months on the job. Here’s the crux of Mike Arrington’s argument:



Van Natta recruited a number of executives, including one, ironically, from MySpace, on the promise that he’d lead the company to a win. Which he definitely would have done, if he hadn’t been interviewing non stop for other jobs since nearly the very day he was announced to head up Playlist.

We’ll forgive Owen for leaving a startup swamped with legal trouble for a chance to run MySpace, still the most popular social network in the US.

In fact, we’ll go one further. We hear that Owen actually agreed to become Friendster CEO way back in 2003, but reneged before beginning actual work.

“He burned several bridges with that move,” says a source. We’re sure it did.

But look where Owen ended up instead: Facebook, a site that steam-rolled the Valley during his tenure. Meanwhile, Friendster went ka-put.

How can you blame a guy for making a move like that?

All the whining about those left behind at Friendster and Project Playlist reminds us of a scene from one of our favourite movies:



