Ex-Facebook COO Buys A More Expensive House Than Zuckerberg's

Owen Van Natta just one-upped his former boss, sort of.



The current EVP of Zynga, and former COO of Facebook, just bought a house listed at $8.6 million in Silicon Valley, Ryan Tate at Gawker reports.

That’s $1.6 million more than Mark Zuckerberg just paid for his house.

What is Van Natta getting for that premium? A lot actually.

For one, he has a tennis court in his backyard in addition to the pool on his estate. That’s something Zuckerberg doesn’t have. Van Natta is also getting a four car garage and a few other amenities.

Van Natta is a big player in Silicon Valley. He was instrumental in getting Microsoft’s $240 million investment in Facebook. From there he moved onto be CEO of MySpace for a while, and now he’s an executive at Zynga, one of the hottest startups in the world.

We’ve gathered some photos of the Valley exec’s new pad.

