Ex-Facebook COO Buys A More Expensive House Than Zuckerberg's

Leah Goldman, Jay Yarow
van natta

Owen Van Natta just one-upped his former boss, sort of.

The current EVP of Zynga, and former COO of Facebook, just bought a house listed at $8.6 million in Silicon Valley, Ryan Tate at Gawker reports.

That’s $1.6 million more than Mark Zuckerberg just paid for his house.

What is Van Natta getting for that premium? A lot actually.

For one, he has a tennis court in his backyard in addition to the pool on his estate. That’s something Zuckerberg doesn’t have. Van Natta is also getting a four car garage and a few other amenities.

Van Natta is a big player in Silicon Valley. He was instrumental in getting Microsoft’s $240 million investment in Facebook. From there he moved onto be CEO of MySpace for a while, and now he’s an executive at Zynga, one of the hottest startups in the world.

We’ve gathered some photos of the Valley exec’s new pad.

There's a gated entranceway with a long driveway

Long horseshoe shape driveway leads to the home

The house is 7,000 square feet

And it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms

The interior decorating could use an update

Here's the kitchen, looks like it's been remodeled recently

And the dining room, plenty of room for guests

Another dining area

Here's the lounge, with a fireplace

A view of the living room, with another fireplace

The master bedroom

With attached master bathroom

Here's another one of the bedrooms, with a door to the outside

Another, smaller bedroom

And of course the in ground pool

A view of the back out the home with the pool

And there's also tennis courts

So, how does it compare to Zuckerberg's?

