Nobody Asked Hitler If It Was OK To Fire Owen Van Natta

An anonymous YouTuber has given the Hitler video treatment to the firing of Owen van Natta as the CEO of News Corp (NWS) social network MySpace.



Owen was CEO of the struggling social network for less than a year before being oustered last week. The clip takes shots at pretty much everyone involved; it’s MySpace, so there’s a lot of blame to go around.

Warning: If caption profanity is a problem at your office, this video is very NSFW:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.