Owen Thomas Leaving Valleywag For NBC

Owen Thomas is leaving Gawker media’s Silicon Valley tech gossip rag Valleywag, which has been a column of Gawker.com since the beginning of the year. He’s headed for a gig at NBC.



“My understanding is that it’s the San Francisco version of http://nbcnewyork.com — i.e. a local site,” Gawker Media owner Nick Denton tells us.

There’s a NBCBayArea.com that’s still in beta.

We hear Gawker will name San Francisco-based night editor Ryan Tate the new Valleywag.

Owen joined Valleywag in June 2007, doubling its page views and staff a few times before Nick gave up trying to make money off the blog’s blend of news and gossip in October 2008 and fired Owen’s entire staff (including me).

Here’s what Nick told TechCrunch about Owen’s move:

Owen has a reputation as a fearsome gossip writer. What’s less known is his penchant for management. It sounds like this NBC job will give him the responsibility he’s been craving — and take him out of the Valleywag firing line! We’re replacing him internally. More on that later.

Photo: Mark Coggins

