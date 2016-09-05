OWEN SMITH: The Tories will be in power until 2030 if Corbyn leads Labour

Owen Smith says Britain faces the “bleak” prospect of a Conservative rule which could last until 2030 if Labour does not ditch Jeremy Corbyn as its leader.

The leadership hopeful will issue a stark warning to Labour members who are voting in the party leadership contest when he speaks at a press conference in central London on Monday morning.

“As we move in to the final weeks of this campaign, I wanted to spell out exactly the risks facing our country if Labour continues with Jeremy Corbyn as Leader,” he will say, according to excerpts from a speech sent to Business Insider.

The MP for Pontypridd has repeatedly criticised the current Labour leader for failing to provide credible opposition and says Labour under his leadership would be transformed into a viable government in waiting.

The former shadow work and pensions secretary will reinforce this message in even stronger terms when he addresses the press conference which BI is attending.

Continuing with Corbyn as the party’s leader “would offer the Tories a certain victory in 2020, with Labour becoming a an unelectable political party,” Smith will argue.

“It will make the prospect of a Labour government in 2025 even more unlikely and unleashing a further wave of brutal right wing policies. This would include a massive expansion of grammar schools, further extending the use of the private sector in the NHS, the effective end of social housing and the use of the Brexit negotiations to dismantle hard won workers’ rights.”

“We can only avert this by voting for change at this election. Yes we must maintain a radical anti-austerity agenda, but back it up with concrete policies to deliver change that can unite our party and the country. That is what I am offering in this contest.”

Smith is set to unleash probably his most blunt attack on Corbyn’s leadership yet. However, this probably should not come as a surprise, given that the current Labour leader is set to retain defeat Smith by a margin could could surpass 25%, according to a YouGov poll published last week.

The result of the Labour leadership contest will be announced on September 24 at a conference in Liverpool.

