ANGELA EAGLE DROPS OUT -- IT'S CORBYN VS SMITH

It has finally been decided: Owen Smith will do battle with Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming Labour leadership contest after Angela Eagle dropped out of the race on Tuesday afternoon, according to ITV’s Robert Peston.

Smith and Eagle had previously agreed that whoever received the least amount of votes from Labour MPs and MEPs should pull out of the race and let the other challenge Corbyn alone. This means that the anti-Corbyn vote will not be split across two candidates.

Business Insider reported on Monday that Smith was the more popular “unity” candidate among Labour MPs who want to see Corbyn replaced.

The exact vote count is not yet known but we will report it as soon as we get it. The result of the leadership contest will be announced on September 24.

More to follow…

NOW WATCH: David Cameron just received a huge standing ovation during his last PMQs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.