Now There's An App To Help You Make A Baby

Ovuline is a fertility tracking service designed by Harvard scientists that women can use to help identify the ideal time to, ahem, procreate.Users begin by answering a questionnaire to teach the app about their bodies. It will then identify windows of time where fertility is at its highest point, while making recommendations on how to further maximise fertility.



Ovuline says its users get pregnant in an average of 56 days. Compare this to the freestyle method, which Ovuline says takes an average of four to six months.

While basic web app functionality is free, you can access more advanced features and make use of the iPhone app for a one-time $50 fee.

It’s not the only app out there that helps with this task. Pink Pad, by Alt12 Apps, is another.

