How to beat the new 'Overwatch' Halloween event on Hard Mode

Blizzard The new ‘Overwatch,’ called Junkenstein’s Revenge, pits players against an army of evil minions.

Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter “Overwatch” is in the midst of an autumn-themed event called Halloween Terror, bringing new limited-edition items and a brand-new mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge.

In this mode, a team of four players — made up of Hanzo, McCree, Soldier: 76, and Ana — have to prevent the castle door from being destroyed by Dr. Junkenstein’s legion of minions. Unlike other modes in “Overwatch,” this one is entirely PvE (“player versus environment”), meaning you won’t be fighting against other players.

Aside from being a great way to brush up on your aiming skills — sorry, to everyone I’ve missed with Ana’s Healing Darts — Junkenstein’s Revenge mixes up the “Overwatch” formula in a fun way.

That said, it’s surprisingly tough. If you’re struggling to beat this new mode on the highest difficulty, an excellent video (embedded below) from YouTuber Jangular breaks down the structure of the entire mode from start to finish, showing detailed gameplay video of suggested player positioning and how to take down bosses.

The strategy boils down to basically this:

Hanzo climbs up to the ledge on the left side of the main door, sniping enemies from above.

Soldier: 76 camps out in front of the door, clearing out Zomnics before they get too close.

Ana and McCree hang out on the ledge to the right of the door.

When Reaper spawns, Hanzo should drop down next to Soldier: 76 and fire his Ultimate down the center of the map, causing Reaper to go into Wraith Form in order to avoid it.

Ana uses her Ultimate on McCree, who then uses his Ultimate, firing it off as soon as Reaper exits Wraith Form.

Soldier: 76 uses his Ultimate as necessary to clear out Zomnics.

Ana should attempt to use Sleep Dart on Junkrat — sorry, I mean Dr. Junkenstein — during boss fights to prevent him from raining down bombs.

Have fun and be yourself. Also, don’t die.

Be sure to watch the full video for more tips, including the exact moments and locations of Dr. Junkenstein’s RIP-tires!

