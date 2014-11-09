Meet The Outlandish Superheroes Of 'Overwatch,' The Latest Game From The Makers Of 'World Of Warcraft'

Dave Smith
Get ready for “Overwatch.”

It’s the first new property in 17 years for Blizzard, the highly esteemed maker of some of the bestselling games of all time, including “World Of Warcraft,” “Starcraft,” and “Diablo.”

This time, you’ll be playing as one of several superheroes, “an elite international task force charged with ending the war and restoring liberty to all nations.” Based on the game’s trailer, “Overwatch” features Pixar-looking superheroes with wild abilities and powers going at it with one another. Here’s the noteworthy exposition from the trailer:

As the world teetered on the brink of anarchy, a new hope arose: Overwatch. Under its steadfast protection, the world recovered. And today, though its watch has ended, its soaring ideals of freedom and equality will never be forgotten.

The game won’t be out until some time in 2015 (you can sign up for the beta right now), but we can’t wait to dive into “Overwatch.” To get an idea of the mayhem that can ensue, it’s best to familiarise yourself with the heroes themselves.

Meet Tracer. She can rewind her steps (useful in case someone is chasing behind you).

This is Symmetra. She is covered in technology, which lets her create booby traps in just seconds.

Hanzo is a highly skilled, nimble archer.

Pharah has a high-powered aerial assault that can level entire areas.

Reaper lives up to his name; he can be brutal with those two shotguns.

Who doesn't love Winston, the cybernetic gorilla that wears glasses. You should never hit a great ape, especially one with glasses.

Torbjörn is a belligerent mechanic that takes out his aggression on the turrets he controls.

Speaking of turrets, Bastion is a Transformers-esque robot that looks like a turret, but is much more than meets the eye.

This is Mercy, the beautiful angel who delivers sweet death from above.

Widowmaker is an expert sniper with the gadgets and grace of Batman.

Zenyatta is the mystical zen robot you've always wanted. 'True self is without form.' D'aww.

Reinhardt is a metallic colossus with a giant energy hammer. Don't get pinned.

Here are some of the locales where you will be duking out.

