Meet The Outlandish Superheroes Of 'Overwatch,' The Latest Game From The Makers Of 'World Of Warcraft'

Get ready for “Overwatch.”

It’s the first new property in 17 years for Blizzard, the highly esteemed maker of some of the bestselling games of all time, including “World Of Warcraft,” “Starcraft,” and “Diablo.”

This time, you’ll be playing as one of several superheroes, “an elite international task force charged with ending the war and restoring liberty to all nations.” Based on the game’s trailer, “Overwatch” features Pixar-looking superheroes with wild abilities and powers going at it with one another. Here’s the noteworthy exposition from the trailer:

As the world teetered on the brink of anarchy, a new hope arose: Overwatch. Under its steadfast protection, the world recovered. And today, though its watch has ended, its soaring ideals of freedom and equality will never be forgotten.

The game won’t be out until some time in 2015 (you can sign up for the beta right now), but we can’t wait to dive into “Overwatch.” To get an idea of the mayhem that can ensue, it’s best to familiarise yourself with the heroes themselves.

