Everything You Need To Know About The European Bailout Mechanisms In One Huge Slide

European countries have requested bailouts to avoid defaulting on their debt. Spain’s bank-bail out and Cyprus’ aid request are just the latest.



In fact, some expect countries like Portugal will need an amended second bailout. But where does this money come from? When do these mechanisms expire? How big are they?

To answer these questions, we drew on a UBS report to create one chart that provides an overview of the European support mechanisms, including the yet to be created European Stability Mechanism (ESM):

Photo: UBS/Business Insider

