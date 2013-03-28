Feel 'The Overview Effect' Of Space travellers Looking To Earth With This Awesome Video

This incredible film from The Planetary Collective does a great job of showing what astronauts call “The Overview Effect” — the feeling you get when you see the “blue marble” of the Earth floating in space.



Here’s the video description from Vimeo:

The Overview Effect, first described by author Frank White in 1987, is an experience that transforms astronauts’ perspective of the planet and mankind’s place upon it. Common features of the experience are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

‘Overview’ is a short film that explores this phenomenon through interviews with five astronauts who have experienced the Overview Effect. The film also features insights from commentators and thinkers on the wider implications and importance of this understanding for society, and our relationship to the environment.

It gave me chills. Check it out for yourself below:

OVERVIEW from Planetary Collective on Vimeo.

