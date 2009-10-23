Overstock's Patrick Byrne Shows Up As SEC Expert On Fox Biz

For all CNBC’s problems, this is the kind of bush-league move it would never pull.



Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com, which is itself under investigation by the SEC, showed up on Fox Biz as an expert on SEC regulation.

No mention of his company’s troubles, or his longstanding feuds — he’s just presented as another .com CEO with thoughts on regulatory matters. (via Gary Weiss and TalkingBizNews)



