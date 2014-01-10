Overstock.com Is Now Officially Accepting Bitcoin

Rob Wile

We recently reported that Overstock.com would sometime in the next few months be among the first major retailers to start accepting Bitcoin.

There’s apparently been a bit of a fast forward.

From their official Twitter account:

And lo, in your checkout aisle:

Overstock bitcoinOverstock.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

moneygame retail-us sai