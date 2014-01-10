Overstock.com Is Now Officially Accepting Bitcoin

We recently reported that Overstock.com would sometime in the next few months be among the first major retailers to start accepting Bitcoin.
There’s apparently been a bit of a fast forward.
From their official Twitter account:
Pleased to announce that #Bitcoin is live at #Overstock.com! http://t.co/mx9TFc8KNQ
— Overstock.com (@Overstock) January 9, 2014
And lo, in your checkout aisle:
