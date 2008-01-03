Overstock (OSTK) President and COO Leaves Again

Jason Lindsey quit Overstock’s board and management on December 31, 2007. Here’s the vintage explanation from Overstock’s irrepressible CEO Patrick Byrne:

“Jason co-founded the company and helped build it before retiring the first time. When I screwed it up a couple years ago, he came out of retirement and has played a decisive role getting it back on track… Now that it is back in a solid trailing twelve month cash-flow-positive position, he wishes to return to our previous arrangement.”

Overstock may be back to “solid trailing twelve-month cash-flow,” but Jason’s efforts haven’t helped the stock price. It, too, has round-tripped, and is back to a five-year low.

