Overstock's Search Tampering Cost It 5% Of Revenue

Photo: AP

Overstock has said that Google dinging its search rankings has cost it 5% of revenue, Internet Retailer reports.The backstory is that Google caught Overstock buying links to boost its search rankings. That’s a big no-no for Google and so it dragged Overstock down on its search rankings.



In the words of über-VC Fred Wilson: “Don’t be a Google bitch.”

Don’t Miss: Inside Google’s Massive Re-Org: Meet The Winners And Losers →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.