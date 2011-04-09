Overstock's Search Tampering Cost It 5% Of Revenue

Photo: AP
Overstock has said that Google dinging its search rankings has cost it 5% of revenue, Internet Retailer reports.The backstory is that Google caught Overstock buying links to boost its search rankings. That’s a big no-no for Google and so it dragged Overstock down on its search rankings.
In the words of über-VC Fred Wilson: “Don’t be a Google bitch.”
