Overstock.com CEO Allegedly Tried To A Board Plane With A Loaded Gun

Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne was arrested in connection to alleged firearms found in baggage at the Salt Lake City airport, reports FOX13Now.



The weapon in question is a Glock 23 .40 calibre handgun containing 12 rounds, none of which were chambered.

He denied knowing the gun was in his bag, the report says.

Byrne is one of four people arrested in the last eight days for allegedly boarding a plane with a weapon at Salt Lake City International Airport according to Fox13Now.

