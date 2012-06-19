Overpriced, Lindsay Lohan-Designed Leggings Flying Off Shelves

Apparently the recession has not quelled people’s desire to spend excessive sums of money to wear clothes designed by celebrities, which bodes well for Victoria Beckham’s new fashion line. Lindsay Lohan’s distinctive, $132-a-pair leggings are reportedly a retail hit, even though they’re almost a hundred dollars more expensive than other brands are charging for similar products.



Hmmm, will those leggings be able to heat your apartment when you can no longer afford to pay the electric bill?

NY Daily News: Despite a very hefty price tag in tough economic times, Lohan’s debut legwear line is selling like hotcakes, retailers tell the Daily News…

Across the board, stores say, Lohan’s best-seller is her Mr. President leggings – the most expensive and unique-looking option. Black with grey knee patches, the $132 tights are a big hit from coast to coast.

But … $132? For leggings?!..

There’s a reason for the price, apparently beyond the “Lindsay Lohan” label: the leggings are often made of high-quality material, which also typically makes them dry-clean only.

“The leggings are made of top quality materials,” says 6126 publicist Ali Brubaker. “Many have accents like 100 per cent leather patches and 100 cashmere leggings which also contribute to the price range.”

And several are dry clean only, making these tights some of the most high-maintenance on the market.

