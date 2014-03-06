The 10 Most Overpriced Cities In America

NYC New York City ties with Honolulu for the nation’s most overpriced city.

Congrats, New Yorkers. You live in the most overpriced city in the U.S.

Forbes is out with the 2014 edition of its list, “America’s Most Overpriced Cities,” and New York and Honolulu are tied for first place. Boston comes in fourth, while California — perhaps not surprisingly — is the state with the greatest number of overpriced cities on the list.

The list looks at the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas (all with populations of 600,000 or more) and then ranks them based on housing affordability and cost of living. That second factor takes into account daily expenses like food, gas, and transportation.

We’ve broken out Forbes’ top 10 overpriced cities below:

1. Honolulu, Hawaii (tie) 1. New York, N.Y. (tie) 3. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 4. Boston, Mass. 5. San Jose, Calif. 6. Long Island, N.Y. 7. Essex Country, Mass. (tie) 7. San Francisco, Calif. (tie) 9. Cambridge, Mass. 10. Santa Ana, Calif.

See the full list, plus a more detailed breakdown, on Forbes’ website.

