Overpaid Former Dean Told To Fork Over $60K

A routine Maryland state audit revealed something unexpected: a University of Maryland law school dean whose salary more than doubled from fiscal year 2006 to 2007—from $371,000 to $787,000.



Today The Baltimore Sun reported that state legislative officials have asked her to return $60,000, and submitted a payment query to the attorney general.

In 2007, Karen H. Rothenberg collected $350,000 in sabbatical payments for a sabbatical not taken. That’s on top of her $360,000 salary and $60,000 for summer research. While some have argued that the total compensation is not out of the ordinary for a top tier dean and the payments were made in order to keep well-performing Rothenberg in her position for a final year, what remains befuddling is why the payments were recorded in such a bone-headed fashion.

Chancellor William E. Kirwan blamed the mishandling on Rothenberg and departing UMB President David J. Ramsay. Ramsay announced his departure on Monday following the audit results.

Baltimore Sun: “The fact that policies were not followed in these instances was a human failing representing bad judgment by two individuals,” Kirwan said.

“This is a troubling report,” he said. “And all of us at the university system are deeply regretful and apologetic that the matter has risen to the level of a General Assembly hearing.”

Read more at the Baltimore Sun here and, earlier, here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.