The American fighter who hit the 'most unbelievable' knockout in UFC history says he wants to stay under-the-radar

Joaquin Buckley scored a knockout strike so rare and so awesome, it has been watched more than eight million times, and rising, since the UFC posted the clip on Twitter on Saturday.

The American fighter called the move “Wakanda style,” and considering he posed with his arms crossed like the iconic salute in the “Black Panther” movie, it is hard to disagree.

Modestly, Buckley said afterward the extraordinary knock out that all he wants to do is stay under-the-radar.

But as his finish broke UFC social media records, he may well find that hard to do as the company’s newest overnight sensation.

The 26-year-old American who hit the “most unbelievable” knockout in UFC history says he just wants to stay under-the-radar.

Joaquin Buckley scored a second-round finish Saturday against his middleweight opponent Impa Kasanganay during the ongoing “Fight Island” festival on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

But the nature of that finish, an ultra-rare jump spinning back kick â€” one of only four knockouts of its kind in the UFC, has gone viral, racking up eight million views in a UFC clip posted only eight hours ago at the time of writing.

According to MMA Junkie, it has already broken a record for a UFC social media post’s views.

It may be fair to assume that Buckley, now an overnight sensation, is no longer under-the-radar.

“It’s still surreal right now,” said Buckley to reporters at the post-fight media event inside the behind-closed-doors Flash Forum venue.

“A lot of people don’t know anything about fighting, and they only follow the person with the most follows â€¦ I’d rather just stay under the radar and do what I’m doing,” he said.

As per MMA Fighting, Buckley added that he was aware there may be an opening to land the rare knockout strike.

“I was conscious of it because he caught my foot the first time. I was hesitant to throw it then, but the second time was like, why not? When I threw it, I connected, I just didn’t know that I knocked him out until I seen his body go stiff and thought, ‘Oh, yeah. That’s game over.’

“I call it Wakanda style,” he finished.

Considering the way he posed afterward, with his arms crossed like the iconic salute in the smash-hit Marvel Studios movie “Black Panther,” it is hard to disagree.

