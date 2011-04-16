Overnight Trading – The Battle Begins

Trading through the night. A new one for me. Like sky diving (which I have never done), or bungee jumping (another I have never done). Tonight felt like the night. Alone in my thoughts. No voices to distract me. Quiet. Pure trading. Instinct. It is 12:36am. I am here. Yet I am not. It is surreal. Lifted at 1308.75, I will bid ¼. What keeps the market up after negative GS news? More importantly, how many other lunatics like me are still trading right now? Oil is flat. I have offered some at 1309. A pack of smokes and tea. A traders dream. Taken at 1309. I will bid 1308.5. Trades at 1309.25. Can they go to new highs? I am intrigued. The trading floor is dark. The light from my MAC shines on me as I listen to some strange alternative music on my iTunes. Dow futures are up 8. The dollar is dropping. Asian markets are flat. I wonder how long I can stay up and stare at the screens. It is both a high like a crack addict, and a depressing sight, like a tortured soul on one last stand. Lifted at 1309. Nearing the highs. Fear sets in. The market is 50 cents wide. I don’t remember the last time I saw that in the futures. Perhaps if I was up at 1 am last night I might have had the same opportunity. Offered at 1309. Senator Levin said Deutsche bank is in trouble! What will the Dax do? The Russell futures just went positive. More fear. They are 09 1/4bid. I am at ½. Why? What a bad close, only to see them rally overnight. NASDAQs are flat. Covered 36 at 1308, average short on 36 1308.42. Bathroom break. I check in on our hits to our site, 100 people in the first half hour of the day. Where are they? Why us?

“Battle not with monsters lest you become one” – Nietzsche

I have become one. It is important to understand the beast you battle. What better way then to become one? It is 1am. I wonder where Goldman Sachs will open. Will executives be accused of perjury? I am offered at 1309.5 and it feels like I will be taken. My nerves are on edge. I am still boggled at how many of us stare at the screens all night. It is a dark world. It reminds me of when Spartacus was relegated to do battle in the bowls of hell. Live or die. No rules. No tears. Just life. Or death. They begin to take the offers at 1309.5, yet a strange calm comes over me. I am taken at 1309.5. I will bid 1309. Futures are at the high of the overnight session. I can feel the wind rush by me as I fall from the plane I dove from. A new high is made at 1310. This was a big level of resistance during the day session. I am tired but I do not desire sleep. I desire the thrill of the battle. There is one contract bid for at 1309.75, but no one will hit it.

“To conquer oneself is a greater victory than to conquer thousands in battle” – Buddha

I have a long way to go.

I love the silence of the trading floor at 1:10 am.

They threaten the highs again. They are picking away at 1310. I definitely shorted prematurely, but this battle has just begun. The battle wages at 1009 ¾. Had the Goldman news come out at 3:45 today, this would be a different night. Timing is everything. I am sure my partners think I have lost my mind. But they are wrong. I am in my element. Against the odds, in a battle I have never lived though.

30 seconds between trades feels like an eternity. It is a pause in the middle of a firefight. Someone please fire a shot.

“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle” – Plato

