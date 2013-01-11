Hilarious #OverlyHonestMethods Tweets From Scientists

What would Bill Nye say?

Photo: Flickr/NASA Goddard Photo and Video

Scientists who are used to producing dozens of pages of jargon-filled research that a typical lay person would have no chance of understanding are distilling their words to 140 characters or less and showing off their sarcastic side on Twitter.Those engaging in research are using the new #overlyhonestmethods hashtag to, as one blog put it, explain “how experiments really get done” or just purely to make fun of themselves and their kind.



There are hundreds of tweets using #overlyhonestmethods already, but we’ve pulled out just a few:

