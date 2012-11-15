Samsung Has A Bizarre Ad Featuring The 'Overly Attached Girlfriend'

Samsung has been churning out really good advertising lately.



This is not one of those.

It joined forces with the creepily wide eyed internet sensation Laina “Overly Attached Girlfriend” Morris to get consumers to buy the SSD 840. This is not exactly a huge consumer market, which is probably why it tried something more “viral” for its ad campaign.

The video has mixed reviews on Reddit. One commenter noted, “I felt embarrassed. For someone. I’m not sure who, and I’m not sure why” and another pointing out “Not sure if high production value Laina video or low production value Samsung commercial.”

Watch the ad, created by The Viral Factory, below and let us know what you think:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

