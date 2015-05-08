31 people who are carrying WAY too much stuff

In most western nations, goods are transported on trains, ships, and trucks.
But in areas where those vehicles are less available, people and goods move from place to place by some rather creative means.
These photos from Reuters reveal how people from all over the world use bikes, carts, boats, and animals in amazing ways to get themselves and their stuff where they need to go.
Alex Davies and Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.
These folks and some livestock in the Central African Republic have taken hitchhiking to a whole new level.
A man transports paper replicas of various items to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival ('festival of hungry ghosts') outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
A man pedals his bicycle with a cart full of abaca fans, which he will deliver to a market in Manila.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.