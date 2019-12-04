The 8 most overhyped TV shows of the year

Netflix Miley Cyrus starred on the fifth season of ‘Black Mirror.’

Several major TV shows from Netflix, HBO, Amazon, and other studios were disappointments this year.

From the new season of “Black Mirror” to the final episodes of “Game of Thrones” and more, keep reading to see which series people think were overhyped before their premieres in 2019.

This year brought many fantastic seasons of television beloved by critics and audiences alike. But not every show was a hit. We’ve gathered up a list of the 2019 shows that people were most excited for and then let down by, along with other series heavily promoted by networks and streaming services that fell flat.

Keep reading to see the most overhyped shows of 2019.

“Big Little Lies” season two was an unnecessary addition to what many considered a perfect first season of TV.

HBO Meryl Streep joins the star-studded cast for season two of ‘Big Little Lies.’

Oscar-winning legend Meryl Streep made the rare move of joining a television project for the second season of “Big Little Lies,” and people were equal parts thrilled and excited to see her joining the already incredible ensemble.

Unfortunately, the new episodes didn’t add enough to the overall story and instead wound up being disappointing.

The New Yorker writer Doreen St. Félix wrote about the “disappointing, Emmy-baiting” season two finale, saying the entire season “probably should not have been made, or, rather, recycled from the first.”

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” was another overblown HBO series that came out this year.

HBO ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ premiered on March 10, 2019.

Perhaps the true crime documentary is simply oversaturated these days, but “The Case Against Adnan Syed” failed to captivate the world’s attention in the way the original examination of this unsolved crime did with the “Serial” podcast.

Though well-received by critics, the documentary fell flat for audiences who might have been hoping to see new evidence uncovered about the heart-wrenching case. The real-world effects didn’t work out as hoped, either, since the Supreme Court recently rejected Syed’s request for a new trial.

“13 Reasons Why” season three was an unmitigated disaster.

David Moir/Netflix Dylan Minnette on ’13 Reasons Why.’

With a tanking reputation among critics and Netflix subscribers alike, this drama series just seems to get worse with each season. The new episodes were marketed with an attempt to engage the audience with a mystery (“Who killed Bryce Walker?”) that no one really cared about.

Then, by the time the new season arrived on Netflix, it was clear how little people desired to see more tangled stories set in this particularly awful fictional high school. Jen Chaney of Vulture wrote an article that pretty much sums it up: “13 Reasons Why I Couldn’t Stand 13 Reasons Why Season 3.”

The series finale of “Game of Thrones” was the most anticipated television event of the decade, and wound up being far more contentious than people were expecting.

HBO Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon and Daenerys on the final season of ‘Game of Thrones.’

Your mileage may vary with how successful you believe the final season of “Game of Thrones” was, but no one can deny the overwhelming negativity in the fandom surrounding those final six episodes.

Perhaps expectations were too high heading in, or maybe it was just the inevitable conclusion for a show that had long outpaced its complex source material, but “Game of Thrones” didn’t go out on the high note many people had hoped for.

“Modern Love” was supposed to be a heartwarming anthology series, but it left many feeling ice cold.

Amazon Prime Anne Hathaway on Amazon’s ‘Modern Love.’

This new Amazon series was billed as an endearing and inspiring show, based on real stories found in the New York Times column of the same name. With a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Andrew Scott, Andy García, and more, we expected riveting storytelling.

Instead, the love stories were shallow and trite at best, and uncomfortable and creepy at worst.

“Carnival Row” is another show with lots of promise that wound up falling flat.

Amazon Prime Cara Delevingne on ‘Carnival Row.’

Starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom, this Amazon original fantasy show fell into an unfortunate valley between campy and fun and serious and gritty. The characters names (like Rycroft Philostrate and Vignette Stonemoss) and attempt at fantasy world-building added up to a muddled mess instead of a compelling take on the genre.

The newest season “Black Mirror” was the worst-reviewed one yet.

Netflix Season five of ‘Black Mirror’ premiered on June 5, 2019.

This dystopian anthology series has been beloved by audiences since its introduction on the UK’s Channel 4 in 2011. When Netflix took over, the popularity of “Black Mirror” only grew.

But this year’s instalment showed that not ever season can be a winner. It’s the worst-rated among critics so far, and barely made a dent in cultural conversations over the summer.

“The Morning Show” was supposed to be Apple TV’s big audience draw, but it failed to make waves.

Hilary B. Gayle/Apple TV+ Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Morning Show.’

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell are incredible movie and TV stars in their own right, but no amount of star power could overcome what was ultimately seen as an uninterestingly told story.

“The Morning Show” delves into the very topical issue of workplace sexual harassment and assault, but somehow managed to craft a very tepid narrative. Instead of drawing in millions of subscribers for Apple TV, “The Morning Show” seems to have already come and gone.

