Apple Is Replacing Overheating First-Gen iPod Nanos

Apple is replacing first-generation iPod Nanos that have a tendency to overheat, reports TGDaily.Only iPods manufactured between September 2005 and December 2006 are eligible for replacement.



If you own such an iPod, we strongly suggest you participate in the replacement program — Apple hasn’t manufactured your iPod since the end of 2006, and we suspect you’ll be treated to a brand new device.

Click here to start the replacement process.

