Overheard: John Mack Says That He Is NOT Retiring

Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says he isn’t retiring.



Last night Mack was one of the bold faced names of banking who appeared at Andrew Ross Sorkin’s book party, celebrating the publication of Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System—and Themselves

.

Mack was talking to DealBreaker’s Bess Levin in the back room of the Monkey Bar when he objected to the notion that he was retiring. He plans to remain the chairman of Morgan Stanley, “which is stil a job,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.