23 Pictures That Will Make You Grateful For Your Commute

REUTERS/Nacho Doce Sao Paulo commuters wait to board a subway train.

For most people, the daily commute to and from work is no fun.

But if you think you have it rough, these photos will make you feel a lot better.

Around the world, insane traffic, behemoth crowds, crippling strikes, and rough weather make other people’s commutes simply hellish.

Take a look, and think about this the next time you’re frustrated when your train is a few minutes late.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.