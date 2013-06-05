11 Stomach-Churning Photos Of Overcrowded Farms In China

Thousands of dead pigs were found floating down the Huangpu River in China earlier this year. Turns out overcrowding on small-scale farms was the “underlying factor,” according to Reuters.



We’ve previously discussed that Chinese farming is very inefficient. In fact, South Korean farmers are 40 times more productive than their Chinese counterparts.

China’s land ownership law is one of the main reasons farming has stayed small-scale. And land reform is one of the top priorities of the Xi-Li leadership, though this is largely to boost urbanization and growth.

We drew on images from Reuters to show how overcrowded both small farms and larger operations in China are.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.