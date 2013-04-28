The Most Overbought And Oversold Markets In The World

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price moves. The RSI moves between zero and 100 and is considered overbought with a reading above 70 and oversold when below 30. Note the RSI can sustain an overbought (oversold) reading in a strong up (down) trend.



Click chart to enlarge.

(click here if chart is not observable)

