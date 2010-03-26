Overhyped Legal Trend Of The Year: Soft Drinks Are The Next Tobacco

Photo: New York City Health Department

In the sport of the search for the next tobacco (i.e. a large industry that can be attacked in court by hundreds of plaintiffs who want to be paid for the injuries they incurred at the hands of evil, greedy corporations), there is a new target: soft drink companies.The Heath Brothers ruminate on the idea in this month’s Fast Company:



But if [soda-company executives] keep speaking like the Defenders of High-Fructose Corn Syrup, then you might as well get sized for your black hats. Just picture yourself in front of Congress, like the cigarette execs who raised their hands to swear that cigarettes were not a health risk. Except you’d be attesting that Dr Pepper is part of a “balanced diet.” Is that the future you want?

Pepsi and Coca-Cola are made with high fructose corn syrup, which researchers say causes bottoms to balloon and the Corn Refiners Association advertises “is fine in moderation.“

Taxing sugary, carbonated beverages is a short-term suggestion, as the NYT highlighted when they discussed the same issue a month ago:

And a growing number of public health advocates are pushing for even more aggressive actions, urging that soda be treated like tobacco: with taxes, warning labels and a massive public health marketing campaign, all to discourage consumption.

Here’s the thing: lobbyists and lawyers may foam at the mouth with pictures of punitive damages dancing in their heads, but there is never going to be another tobacco.

It never happened for, as Law And More points out, lead paint. Or “big food.” Or pornography. Or childhood obesity. And something tells me it won’t work out for climate change, either.

