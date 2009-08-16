"Over" Wins. 5 Banks Fail

Yesterday we asked how many banks were going to fail, and we set the house line at 4, including the Colonial failure, which was announced earlier in the day.



Most commenters took the “over”, and indeed the wisdom of crowds proved correct as 5 banks were seized by the FDIC yesterday evening, including Colonial.

The outher four were: Community Bank of Nevada, Dwelling House Savings & Loan (Pittsburgh), and two Arizona banks, Union Bank (Gilbert, AZ) and and Community Bank of Arizona.

In total, 77 banks have failed so far this year.

