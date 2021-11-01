Over two-thirds of remote employees in the US work two jobs, according to a survey. Half of them say they are more productive than when working just one job.

About 70% of 1,250 US remote workers surveyed say they hold a second job. Peter Cade/Getty Images

Over two-thirds of 1,250 US full-time remote employees surveyed said they work two jobs.

About half surveyed said having a second job makes them more productive. Another 39% said they were equally as productive as working a single job.

The primary motivation for working multiple jobs is money.

The rise of telecommuting has made employment more flexible – so much so that over two-thirds of 1,250 American full-time remote workers say they are holding down a second job.

According to a survey conducted in October by ResumeBuilder.com, 69% of remote workers in the US say they either have a second full-time job or a part-time side hustle.

For those with two full-time jobs, the second job is remote for half of them, while about a quarter work in a hybrid setting. The rest work their second jobs in person.

For those juggling two full-time jobs, it “doesn’t necessarily mean working full-time hours at both,” said ResumeBuilder in their report. Among those working two full-time jobs, just under a quarter work 80 hours or more in total each week – which would be standard for two jobs expecting 40 hours per week, it noted.

About half surveyed said having a second job made them more productive. Another 39% said they were equally as productive as when working a single job.

More than three-quarters of those who hold down a second job are running their own business as a second job.

Unsurprisingly, the primary motivation for working multiple jobs is money, with more spending money and paying off debt the top two drivers.

The survey follows a The Wall Street Journal report in August about some workers taking advantage of remote work by holding down two full-time jobs – without telling either employer and getting away with it.