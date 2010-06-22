The Harry Potter Theme Park Is Officially Open For Business

A few weeks ago, we brought you some pictures of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a new Florida amusement park based on the massively popular children’s book series that Universal reportedly spent $265 million building.



Well, the park opened its doors for the first time on Friday. Nikki Finke over at Deadline.com brings us this official grand opening promo video.

And here’s some YouTube footage of the grand opening complete with Daniel Radcliffe, fireworks, and super-hyper Harry Potter fans:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.