Netflix's next big animated movie is from legendary Disney animator Glen Keane. Watch the first full trailer for 'Over the Moon.'

Netflix Fei Fei builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon with her beloved pet bunny, Bungee, a pet from her mother.

Netflix’s next big animated movie is called “Over the Moon.”

The first trailer for the movie debuted Tuesday.

It follows a young girl on her journey to discover the Moon Goddess Chang’e.

The film stars the voice cast of Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”), John Cho, Sandra Oh, and newcomer Cathy Ang.

Netflix released the first trailer for its next animated feature, “Over the Moon,” Tuesday morning.

Based on the legend of Chang’e that’s told during the Mid-Autumn Festival in China, the movie follows Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), a young girl who builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon. Fei Fei wants to prove the existence of a Moon Goddess, who longs for a lost love.

Set to debut this fall on the streaming service, “Over the Moon” is the feature-length directorial debut of legendary Disney animator Glen Keane. Some of his most popular creations include Ariel (“The Little Mermaid”), the Beast (“Beauty and the Beast”), and the title character of “Aladdin.”

The film is also the last movie from screenwriter Audrey Wells (“The Hate U Give”), which she wrote as a love letter for her husband and daughter before her death in 2018.

The movie features a predominantly Asian cast led by newcomer Cathy Ang as Fei Fei and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) as the Moon Goddess, Chang’e. The cast also includes Sandra Oh, John Cho, Ken Jeong, Kimiko Glenn, and Margaret Cho.

“Over the Moon” will stream on Netflix this fall.

