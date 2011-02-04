Now Over One In Four Americans Has No Money Saved For The Future

Photo: aka lujones via Flcikr

The number of Americans that are not saving or putting money away for retirement is on the rise, according to the latest Harris Poll.Just 18 months ago, 22 per cent had no personal savings, but now that number is up to 27 per cent. Americans without retirement savings rose from 30 per cent to 34 per cent.



That means people are burning through money just to make it through today.

Other financial behaviour like credit card literacy and investment practices are, as usual, low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.