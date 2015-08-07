Over a million bikers have descended on a sleepy South Dakota town

For one week every year, Sturgis, a small town nestled in the Black Hills of South Dakota, becomes motorcycle mecca.

Hundreds of thousands of bikers make the pilgrimage each year to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, one of the largest and oldest in the world. It’s been happening annually since 1938.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the rally. Check out the expected — and unexpected — sights of Sturgis.

