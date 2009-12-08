Gold ETF Fund Flows Quadrupled In November





Net cash inflow into the SPDR Gold Shares Exchange Traded Fund (Ticker: GLD), hit $1.15 billion during November according to data compiled by National Stock Exchange. This was 4.2x the $272 million inflow during October, but still below September’s mammoth $2 billion inflow.

Altogether, a net $13.6 billion has flowed into GLD this year so far. GLD had the second largest inflows of any ETF during November. Clearly sentiment was roaring for gold last month.

