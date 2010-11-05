Over 500,000 People Quit Cable Last Quarter

Instead of a tree, imagine that’s cable.

Photo: benfulton via Flickr

Cable companies are losing subscribers, but it doesn’t necessarily mean people are cutting the cord from pay tv. Ryan Lawler at GigaOm added up the numbers and reports over 500,000 subscribers canceled cable in the last quarter. He looked at the subscription numbers reported from four of the five largest cable companies.



While it’s bleak for cable companies, it doesn’t necessarily mean people are giving up on pay tv.

Verizon, DirecTV, and AT&T combined added 820,000 new subcribers in the last quarter.

We’ll be talking about cord-cutting with Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu at our Ignition conference, which is less than a month away. We’ll be curious to hear his take on whether it’s real or not. And if Hulu is to blame.

